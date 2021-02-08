Home / India News / Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala
Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala

A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that the party high command was keen on the re-nomination of Azad who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir in 2015
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

Senior Congress member and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose tenure in the Upper House will be ending next month, is likely to be nominated from Kerala in April when three members from the state retire, a senior party leader, who did not want to be identified, said.

He said the party high command was keen on the re-nomination of Azad who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir in 2015.Going by the numbers in the state legislature, two seats will go to the ruling dispensation and one to the Opposition.

Three members from Kerala who are retiring are senior Congress leader Vayalar Ravi, Muslim League’s Abdul Wahab and CPI(M)’s KK Ragesh. Wahab is likely to contest for an assembly seat in the upcoming election. The ruling CPI(M) will have to give a seat to the Kerala Congress (Mani) which went to the Left fold last year after its chairman Jose K Mani gave up his RS seat. Last year, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, hailing from Kerala, was nominated to the Upper House from Rajasthan.

