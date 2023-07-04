Giant rock crushes cars in Nagaland, 2 dead, 3 injured: Video

Two people died and three others were injured after a giant rock rolled down and smashed three cars on the Kohima-Dimapur National Highway during a landslide amid heavy rains. The incident took place in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening around 5 pm.

Giant rock crushes cars in Nagaland(ANI)

In a video posted by news agency ANI, a massive rock can be seen rolling down and hitting two cars one after the other. The impact of the accident was such that the cars turned into a heap of metal. Within a second, another rock can be seen rolling down and hitting a third car - which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it.

The accident was caught on the dash camera of a vehicle behind them, reported PTI.

According to reports, while one person died on the spot, another succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the Referral Hospital in Dimapur. Another person is still stuck inside one of the cars and efforts are on to bring him out, reported PTI citing the police officials.

Meanwhile, the three injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the cars were coming from the Kohima side when the accident took place.

(With inputs from agencies)

