Gig work can’t fix India’s long-term job challenge
There are growing concerns about the physical and mental well-being of workers in the gig economy
The gig economy is often portrayed as the future of work in the Indian economy. While there is a lot of talk about start-ups in the space becoming unicorns (companies with a valuation of a billion US dollars or more) there are growing concerns about the physical and mental well-being of workers in the gig economy. The Rajasthan government’s recent bill on gig workers has given this debate new traction.
To be sure, very little is known about the actual condition of gig workers in the Indian economy because they do not make a separate category in official sources of employment statistics such as the Period Labour Force Survey (PLFS). It is in this void that a report on food delivery platform workers by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) – it is called Socio Economic Impact Assessment of Food Delivery Platform Workers and was released on August 28 – can give us useful insights. Here are five charts which summarise the key takeaways from the report.