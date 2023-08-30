Gig work can’t fix India’s long-term job challenge

To be sure, very little is known about the actual condition of gig workers in the Indian economy because they do not make a separate category in official sources of employment statistics such as the Period Labour Force Survey (PLFS). It is in this void that a report on food delivery platform workers by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) – it is called Socio Economic Impact Assessment of Food Delivery Platform Workers and was released on August 28 – can give us useful insights. Here are five charts which summarise the key takeaways from the report.