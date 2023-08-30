Gig work can’t fix India’s long-term job challenge
Aug 30, 2023 12:23 AM IST
There are growing concerns about the physical and mental well-being of workers in the gig economy
The gig economy is often portrayed as the future of work in the Indian economy. While there is a lot of talk about start-ups in the space becoming unicorns (companies with a valuation of a billion US dollars or more) there are growing concerns about the physical and mental well-being of workers in the gig economy. The Rajasthan government’s recent bill on gig workers has given this debate new traction.
