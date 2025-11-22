Girl, 13, jumps to death from her school's building in Maharashtra's Jalna; probe on

A 13-year-old schoolgirl reportedly jumped to death from the roof of her school building on Friday morning in Maharashtra's Jalna. The girl was taken to the hospital and was declared dead. The police said that multiple angles related to the case are being examined, and an inquiry is in progress. (PTI/Representational Image)

The police have begun the preliminary investigations in the case.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 8:00 am, creating panic among the students, staff and local residents of the area, news agency PTI reported. Sadar police inspector, Sandeep Bharti, said that they received the information around 8 am about a girl who had allegedly jumped from the top floor of the school building.

The girl, a student of Class 7, was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared her dead. Meanwhile, the police team began their preliminary investigations.

The police said that multiple angles related to the case are being examined. “An inquiry is in progress. Right now, only preliminary findings are available, and it would be too early to draw any conclusions,” police said, adding that something concrete can be said only after the investigation has been completed.

Police also began speaking with school authorities, classmates and family members of the girl to understand the circumstances that may have led to her death. CCTV footage from the school premises is also being examined to establish the sequence of events. No suicide note has been found yet, police informed.

Local residents and parents have expressed concerns over the rising stress levels among school students and have urged the authorities to ensure that an emotional support system is being provided in educational institutions.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, and an accidental death report has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

This comes close on the heels of a 16-year-old Class 10 student of a prominent school in Delhi dying by suicide at a metro station. In the suicide note recovered by the police, he allegedly blamed teachers and the school principal for his death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290