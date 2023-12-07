Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 05:14 AM IST

Girl, 13, kills self by jumping before moving train in Mathura

Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, "the mother of the 13-year-old girl slapped her when she declined to go to school on Tuesday. Angered by it, the girl went to Alwar-Mathura railway track and jumped before a moving train."

Police handed over the girl's body to the family on Wednesday after a post mortem. She was in class 9.

