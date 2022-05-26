Girl says can't study due to lack of money. Here's what Chhattisgarh CM did

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lokeshwari, a resident of Chitrakot, told Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel that her father died 15 years ago. Due to poor financial conditions, she and her brother couldn't study. 
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel with Lokeshwari in Bastar. (Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 26, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel unveiled several development projects in Bastar district on Thursday. During interaction with the citizens as part of his ‘Bhet Mulaqat’ or interaction campaign, he spoke to a girl from Chitrakot area.Lokeshwari, a resident of Chitrakot, told the chief minister that her father died 15 years ago. Due to poor financial conditions, she and her brother are unable to study. Baghel immediately instructed the in-charge of Bastar district to sanction a financial assistance of 3 lakh to her, news agency ANI reported.The chief minister inaugurated several development projects worth 44.54 crores and laid the foundation stone of projects worth nearly 12 crores at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

“Many playing grounds recognized by FIFA were inaugurated today, for hockey, football, basketball, gym, indoor games, etcetera. Now children from Bastar will go to the international level & play for the Olympics. Bastar is now changing,” ANI quoted Baghel.

Baghel launched the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in Jagdalpur today.

Besides this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ardor Football Academy of Bhubaneswar, District Football Association of Bastar and the Bastar district administration to promote community football at the grassroots level.

