Girl says can't study due to lack of money. Here's what Chhattisgarh CM did

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel unveiled several development projects in Bastar district on Thursday. During interaction with the citizens as part of his ‘Bhet Mulaqat’ or interaction campaign, he spoke to a girl from Chitrakot area.Lokeshwari, a resident of Chitrakot, told the chief minister that her father died 15 years ago. Due to poor financial conditions, she and her brother are unable to study. Baghel immediately instructed the in-charge of Bastar district to sanction a financial assistance of ₹3 lakh to her, news agency ANI reported.The chief minister inaugurated several development projects worth ₹44.54 crores and laid the foundation stone of projects worth nearly ₹12 crores at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium.

“Many playing grounds recognized by FIFA were inaugurated today, for hockey, football, basketball, gym, indoor games, etcetera. Now children from Bastar will go to the international level & play for the Olympics. Bastar is now changing,” ANI quoted Baghel.

Baghel launched the state's first football ground with a running track recognized by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), in Jagdalpur today.

Besides this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ardor Football Academy of Bhubaneswar, District Football Association of Bastar and the Bastar district administration to promote community football at the grassroots level.

