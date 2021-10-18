Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Girl sold in Agra for marriage
india news

Girl sold in Agra for marriage

Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:52 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A month after a 15-year-old girl went missing from northwest Delhi, the police have rescued her from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, where she was allegedly sold for 60,000 for marriage.

Apart from the man, identified as Gopal Lal who bought the girl, the police have also arrested another suspect, Neeraj Sonkar, who was known to the girl and lured her to Agra. At least three others, including two women were involved in kidnapping and selling the girl, joint commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar.

Kumar said the parents of the girl registered a case on September 16 at Shalimar Bagh police station. Local enquiry was conducted and it was learnt that the girl was in regular touch with a local resident, Neeraj Sonkar.

Sonkar was caught and his interrogation revealed that he took the girl to Agra and sold the girl to one Gopal Lal for 60,000.

Topics
teen marriage
