GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim

  • Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST

Lopsang Lama (Yolmo), working president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha faction led by Bimal Gurung, has been arrested by the Sikkim police under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Lama runs a private school at Namchi in south Sikkim.

Pravin Gurung, deputy inspector general of Sikkim Police said, “Lama was arrested on Wednesday from Namchi. A complaint was lodged against him on Wednesday under the POCSO Act. He will be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.”

The DIG did not divulge the details of the complaint.

After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up.

Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls, party leaders, who described the arrest as a setback, said, “The arrest comes at a time when the GJM’s Gurung faction is struggling to rejuvenate its ranks in the Darjeeling hills.”

Gurung, as well as Benoy Tamang, leader of the other faction of the GJM, are supporting Mamata Banerjee though the two hill leaders are political rivals.

Gurung went into hiding in 2017 after he was charged under the anti-terror law by the state government because of the violence witnessed during the Gorkhaland stir. After coming out of hiding in October last year Gurung said he will no longer support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat thrice since 2009 with his support. The Bengal government has started withdrawing the criminal charges against him.

Lama was at the helm of affairs in GJM when Gurung was on the run for almost three-and-a-half years. Lama was also the deputy chairman of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) for almost five years since 2012. He was elected to the GTA from the Rongo-Todaytangta area.

Roshan Giri, general secretary of the GJM (Gurung faction) said, “I cannot comment on his attest without knowing the details of the case.”

After Lama’s arrest, the Tamang faction targeted Gurung on social media. “The arrest is a big shock for the GJM (Gurung faction) before the assembly election,” said one of the posts.

‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju

By Ramesh Vinayak, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
Experts slam claim that human activity not behind recent flood

By Neeraj Santoshi, Jayashree Nandi, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Dehradun, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
Man in Maharashtra wanted to ride horse to office to overcome spinal problem

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The officer withdrew his request after an orthopaedic surgeon said his purpose would not be served by buying a horse.
India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi India and the Philippines have signed a key agreement to facilitate government-to-government deals on military hardware, including the potential supply of BrahMos cruise missiles
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi The information and broadcasting ministry on Wednesday told all states and Union territories that no state official, district magistrate (DM) or police commissioner has the power to seek information from any media house under the new digital media rules unless information is sought by the central government
Govt allows 24x7 vaccination as surge continues in six states

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday the government has allowed coronavirus vaccinations to work 24x7 for the convenience of beneficiaries, a step he said was meant to ease the process for people
Covid-19: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covidshield vaccine made in India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Delivery of the first tranche of a total of two million doses scheduled by mid-May was announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Odisha govt deploys 1000 men to contain huge blaze in Similipal National Park

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
  • Similipal, among the few included by the UNESCO in its list of critical biosphere reserves of the world, covers an area of 5569 sq km and contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country.
Odisha warns people against fake co-morbidity certificates for Covid-19 vaccine

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • The Union health ministry last week had specified 20 comorbidities among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine.
Infosys, Accenture to cover Covid-19 vaccination costs for Indian employees

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:38 PM IST
India's vaccination campaign ramped up on Monday, with people above the age of 60, and individuals 45 or older suffering from certain medical conditions, now eligible for shots.
Haryana clears 75% quota for local candidates in private sector

By Hitender Rao
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:17 PM IST
  • Haryana's new law provides reservation for local people in private sector jobs with a monthly salary of less than 50,000 for 10 years
