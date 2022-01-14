Home / India News / ‘Glitch in locomotive equipment’: Railway minister on Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap
‘Glitch in locomotive equipment’: Railway minister on Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap

  • The Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap claimed at least nine lives and left dozens injured.
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects the site of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailment at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district.(PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:59 PM IST
A preliminary inquiry into the Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap showed there was a glitch in locomotive equipment, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday. At least nine died and left dozens injured after 12 coaches of the Assam-bound train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal around 5pm on Thursday.

“The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident," the minister said while visiting the mishap site, adding that the disbursement of ex gratia amount to the families of the victims has begun.

Indian Railways has announced an ex gratia of 5 lakh for the family members of those who lost their lives in the accident. Passengers who sustained grievous injuries will get 1 lakh, and those with nonserious injuries will get 25,000.

Vaishnaw informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation.

"A statutory inquiry has been initiated. PM Modi is monitoring the situation and I am in constant touch with him. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

PM Modi earlier said he spoke to the railway minister to take stock of the situation. “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Friday, January 14, 2022
