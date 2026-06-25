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Global CEOs are lining up to write cheques for India, Amazon its latest example

The e-commerce giant on June 25 announced that it would raise its India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 08:45 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, detailing his firms big investment plans in India during the 2026-2030 period. Amazon is the latest multinational firm to expand its plans for the country, which is already seeing a flow of many fresh investment commitments from global companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, on Thursday. (x/@ajassy)

The e-commerce giant on June 25 announced that it would raise its India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030. The announcement came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met PM Narendra Modi and follows a series of major investment commitments by global firms across sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, manufacturing and data centres.

Among the biggest announcements this year was Google's five-year $15 billion investment plan for artificial intelligence infrastructure in India. Unveiled in February, the plan includes investments in subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling initiatives.

Also Read: Government announces measures to attract foreign capital

The investment announcements come at a time when businesses worldwide are navigating trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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