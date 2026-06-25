Global CEOs are lining up to write cheques for India, Amazon its latest example

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, detailing his firms big investment plans in India during the 2026-2030 period. Amazon is the latest multinational firm to expand its plans for the country, which is already seeing a flow of many fresh investment commitments from global companies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy, on Thursday. (x/@ajassy)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The e-commerce giant on June 25 announced that it would raise its India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030. The announcement came after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met PM Narendra Modi and follows a series of major investment commitments by global firms across sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, manufacturing and data centres.

Among the biggest announcements this year was Google's five-year $15 billion investment plan for artificial intelligence infrastructure in India. Unveiled in February, the plan includes investments in subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling initiatives.

Also Read: Government announces measures to attract foreign capital

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} India's rapidly expanding data centre sector has also attracted significant global capital. On June 5, Australian data centre operator AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion in the country to build 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's rapidly expanding data centre sector has also attracted significant global capital. On June 5, Australian data centre operator AirTrunk announced plans to invest $30 billion in the country to build 5 gigawatts of data centre capacity by 2030. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On June 17, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) committed up to ₹7,000 crore alongside CtrlS Datacenters to expand hyperscale data centre capacity and digital infrastructure in India. Manufacturing, industrial investments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 17, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) committed up to ₹7,000 crore alongside CtrlS Datacenters to expand hyperscale data centre capacity and digital infrastructure in India. Manufacturing, industrial investments {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Global manufacturing and industrial companies have also stepped up investments in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Global manufacturing and industrial companies have also stepped up investments in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Swiss engineering and technology company ABB announced a $75 million investment on March 9 to expand its manufacturing and research and development capabilities across key industrial segments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiss engineering and technology company ABB announced a $75 million investment on March 9 to expand its manufacturing and research and development capabilities across key industrial segments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} French building materials major Saint-Gobain followed with a fresh investment commitment of €1 billion over the next five years. The investment, announced on June 18, will be used to expand the company's operations in India, which it described as one of its fastest-growing markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} French building materials major Saint-Gobain followed with a fresh investment commitment of €1 billion over the next five years. The investment, announced on June 18, will be used to expand the company's operations in India, which it described as one of its fastest-growing markets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The investment announcements come at a time when businesses worldwide are navigating trade-related uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta ...Read More Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON