'In a 5G world, this is 3G': Desis react after Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announces 1-hour delivery in US

He added that the service will cover over 90,000 products, including groceries, cleaning supplies and electronics. “Teams across Amazon have been working to solve those problems, and today we're introducing 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options on over 90,000 products—everything from paper towels and cleaning supplies to electronics. One-hour delivery is available in hundreds of cities and towns, and 3-hour delivery in over 2,000…with more coming. Should be a big help,” Jassy said.

Sharing the update on X, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the new service is designed to solve everyday last-minute needs. “Everyone knows what it’s like to scramble to get something done. Missing ingredients before people come over for dinner. Packing school lunches for the morning. Needing new headphones for tomorrow’s flight,” he wrote.

Amazon has announced an expansion of its quick delivery services in the US, introducing 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options across several cities. The move has sparked reactions from Indian users who compared it to India’s already booming quick commerce space.

(Also Read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho')

How did Desis react? The announcement quickly drew reactions from Indian users, many of whom pointed out that quick delivery is already common in India.

“The US is discovering 1 hour delivery. India has already leapfrogged to 10 minutes,” one user wrote. Another said, “India has already mastered 10 to 20 minute delivery from groceries to electronics.”

A third user added, “There is something called quick commerce in India which delivers products in 10 to 15 minutes,” while another joked, “In a 5G world, this is 3G.”

“In India, companies are doing 10 minutes delivery, multiple vendors, consistently... Just saying,” remarked one user.

“Why is it that emerging markets like india have services which deliver in 10 minutes. Or in the GCC you can get goods within 30 minutes while in the US we celebrate 1 hour delivery. How can we learn from the East,” asked another.

India has seen rapid growth in quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, which promise deliveries in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

These platforms rely on a network of small warehouses located close to residential areas, enabling faster deliveries compared to traditional e-commerce models. From groceries and daily essentials to electronics, quick commerce has significantly changed how urban consumers shop.