Global community must ensure Covid vaccine distributed equitably: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urged the global community to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are distributed equitably around the world on Tuesday.

While participating in the general debate on the topic ‘The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism’s ability to deliver for the people ’ at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP), the Lok Sabha speaker said the international community needs to push for global and national reforms to make a more just and equal world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Underlining India’s global response to the pandemic, Birla said that India has been at the forefront of undertaking prompt humanitarian assistance and relief operations during the pandemic. He mentioned that India supplied vaccines, medicines and other equipment to over 150 countries as a measure of our commitment to global health and well-being.

Birla stressed that the post-pandemic global economic recovery phase requires collaboration and cooperation between member countries, to stimulate the revival and rebounding of the global economy.

The Lok Sabha speaker underlined that India was proactive in dealing with Covid-19 and the hallmark of our response to the pandemic has people and communities at the core of our efforts. Birla added that the initial measures taken by the country in the early days of the pandemic gave India the requisite time and resources to gear up its strategies to fight the virus.

He also highlighted India’s focus on developing indigenous technologies. He underlined that the country has enhanced its production capacity of PPE kits, masks, face-covers, diagnostics, oxygen, drugs, ventilators and other accessories to fight the pandemic.

Mentioning that India reopened its economy in phases after the initial lockdown, he informed the delegates that two major economic stimulus packages were announced immediately to provide much-needed relief to people. He added that these packages included the $110 Billion Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana which is equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP and the $23 Billion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana relief package.

He also mentioned that India has embarked on the world’s largest free-of-cost vaccination drive which has an ambitious target of inoculating 900 million citizens by the end of the year. Birla further said that with the strength and will of its people, India is making steady progress towards this lofty goal.

On the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the Birla held bilateral meetings with the Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Italy, Mongolia and Guyana and discussed shared democratic values, strengthening the democratic ethos at the grassroot levels, women empowerment and the need for enhanced cooperation in cultural, economic, diplomatic and other areas.