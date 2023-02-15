‘Global image of India’: Anand Mahindra on pic of Indian Army doctor in Turkey

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday hailed the Indian Army’s relief efforts in earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. He shared an image of Indian Army doctor Beena Tiwari, whose pictures had earlier gone viral for receiving a peck on the cheek from a Turkish woman. The previous image was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army with the caption: "We care".

Saying that the image of Dr Beena Tiwari with a rescued little girl was worthy of being called the ‘global image of India’, he mentioned that the Indian Army is one of the largest in the world. He also added that Dr Beena Tiwari was deployed at the hospital opened by Indian armed forces in Iskenderun city in Turkey.

He wrote, "Major Bina Tiwari with a rescued girl in the Hospital opened by the Indian Army in Iskenderun. We have one of the largest armies in the world. They have decades of experience in rescue and peacekeeping operations. This can, and should be, the global image of India."

Netizens joined in praising the efforts of the Indian Army. One user commented, “A great photo of the Indian Army's human touch in rescuing civilians in distress!” Another user appreciated the ‘exceptional service’ rendered by the armed forces who bring ‘hope and smile’. Many users expressed gratitude and pride for the Indian Army’s rescue operations in calamity-hit situations.

Echoing the Mahindra group chairman’s words, one person wrote, “One of our biggest achievements as a nation is that we have the 2nd largest armed forces.”

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that last week's massive earthquake, the epicentre of which was in Turkey, constituted the "worst natural disaster" in 100 years in its Europe region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Tuesday that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquake, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago.

