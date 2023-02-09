Home / India News / In heart-warming gesture, Turkish lady kisses Indian Army woman personnel

In heart-warming gesture, Turkish lady kisses Indian Army woman personnel

Published on Feb 09, 2023 10:07 PM IST

A frantic search operation is underway in Turkey and Syria after they were struck by a massive earthquake followed by multiple tremors that killed more than 19,000 people.

A Turkish woman hugs a woman officer of the Indian Army and gives her a peck.
By Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

A heart-warming image of an Indian Army woman personnel getting a peck on her cheek by a Turkish woman while on rescue-and-relief work in the quake-hit nation is gaining traction on social media. The picture was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army with the caption: "We care".

"The biggest religion in the world -HUMANITY," replied a user.

Another user said, "We are always present for the service of humanity. All the strength to our army."

Turkey, Syria quake: Before and after satellite images show flattened buildings, mass destruction

In a bid to provide relief, India decided to immediately dispatch a search-and-rescue team to Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’, a term coined by external affairs minister S Jaishankar to highlight the friendship maintained between nations. On Tuesday, India sent relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to Turkey to support the country's search and rescue efforts.

Turkey Syria earthquakes live coverage

On Wednesday, India dispatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took to Twitter to provide an update on the relief work done by India in Turkiye."The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost," Jaishankar tweeted and shared pictures of the field hospital.

Jaishankar had earlier shared photos of teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) commencing a search operation in Turkey's Gaziantep.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times' news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

turkey syria‬ earthquake indian army
