Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: Toll over 19,300; surpasses Fukushima disaster deaths

Turkey-Syria earthquake highlights: The earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria is one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade as the death toll kept rising, reaching over 19,000. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Nepal in 2015 killed more than 8,800 people.

The rising death toll comes as rescue crews braved freezing overnight temperatures in earthquake-hit areas in both countries in the hope of reaching survivors and pulling more bodies from the rubble.

Turkey’s foreign minister said that his country was working to get international aid to earthquake-hit areas inside Syria, but damage was making efforts more difficult.

