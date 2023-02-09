Home / India News / Syria appeals Indians for donations, contribution amid earthquake havoc

Syria appeals Indians for donations, contribution amid earthquake havoc

Updated on Feb 09, 2023 08:19 PM IST

It also shared contact details of concerned persons along with bank account number for all kinds of monetary donations.

People stand among the rubble of collapsed buildings during search operations in Kahramanmaras, on February 9, 2023, three days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. - The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to more than 17,100 on on February 9, as hopes faded of finding survivors stuck under rubble in freezing weather. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)(AFP)
BySnehashish Roy

Syrian Embassy in India on Thursday appealed Indians to come forward and help in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that killed thousands, whereas several are still trapped under the debris. The embassy urged the people of India to contribute in the form of donation.

“We are appealing to our Indian friends from all strata of society to come forward and help. Any volunteer would like to donate is welcome to contribute,” the Embassy urged in a statement.

The statement also mentioned items that are currently required for those affected in the country on an emergency basis. They include medical equipment and devices, emergency medicines, blankets, tents, winter clothes, protection and safety tools among others.

Earlier, Syria made an appeal to the European Union (EU) for help, to which, the bloc's commission for crisis management urged Union's member countries to respond. The sanctions imposed by EU caused impediments in Syria receiving assistance initially in the wake of the natural disaster. However, the Union has now said its doors are open for help.

syria‬ earthquake
