'World little less safe than last year': Global peace index study; Check India's rank

The world has become a little less safe than last year, that's what the Institute of Economics and Peace found in its flagship Global Peace Index 2023 report. Despite that, Iceland has maintained its position to be the most peaceful country in the world since the study was first released in 2008. In fact, seven out of top ten most peaceful countries are found to be in Europe.

Iceland is also the third happiest country in the world, following Finland and Denmark.

This year, India fared well in the list and ranked at 126th position – climbed nine ranks up from last year's report. However, it is running far behind its neighbouring countries such as Bhutan (17), Maldives (23), Nepal (79), China (80), Bangladesh (88), Sri Lanka (107). Pakistan and Myanmar are two countries trailing behind India with 146th and 139th positions, respectively.

Afghanistan continues to remain the lest peaceful country in the world. Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo are among bottom five countries in the list.

