GMR, BHEL show interest in private train project

india

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 06:21 IST

The GMR group, which owns and operates two airports in the country, Bombardier India, Spanish coach and component maker CAF, rail PSUs RITES and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among 16 companies which have shown interest in the private train project, sources said on Tuesday.

The other companies include the Hyderabad-based Medha Group, which had bid for the Train 18 project, RK Associates and Railways’ tourism and catering arm IRCTC Sterlite Power, Bharat Forge and JKB Infrastructure, they said.

The 16 firms attended a pre-application conference on the private train project held on Tuesday.

The Railways has however officially not revealed the names of the companies which participated in the meeting.

This is the first initiative of private investment for running passenger trains over the Indian Railway Network. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.