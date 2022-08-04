Go First flight from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh diverted after bird hit: DGCA

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 02:39 PM IST
The incident took place two days after a Go First airline car narrowly avoided a collision with an IndiGo A320neo aircraft's nose wheel after the former went under the plane at the Delhi airport.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A Go First flight G8911 operating from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit the plane on Thursday, said aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The incident took place two days after a Go First airline car narrowly avoided a collision with an IndiGo A320neo aircraft's nose wheel after the former went under the plane at the Delhi airport. It was Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight 6E-2022.

News agency ANI reported that a Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the IndiGo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 of the IGI airport.

The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna in the morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel.

The DGCA said there was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person. The aircraft departed as per the scheduled time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.

The driver supposedly fell asleep. He is subjected to a breath analyser test to check if he had consumed alcohol and it was found to be negative. The aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.

There has been a spate of non-fatal incidents recently involving airlines in the country. The DGCA has said that carriers don’t have enough certified staff to fix faults and are invoking a clause that allows flights to operate even when some equipment is faulty, though not a threat to airworthiness. Airlines are also improperly identifying the cause of problems, it said.

