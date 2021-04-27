Home / India News / Goa awaits supply of vaccines doses from SII for phase 3 of vaccination drive
The state government will be vaccinating those in the 18 to 45 years age bracket against Covid-19 from May 1 onwards.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Panaji
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Director of Health Services Jose D'Sa told PTI on Tuesday that the state has placed order for five lakh vaccine doses with the Pune-based SII.(AFP Photo)

The Serum Institute of India has told the Goa government that it will provide Covishield doses when the stock is available even as the state is set to launch inoculation for those below 45 from the next month, an official said.

The state government will be vaccinating those in the 18 to 45 years age bracket against Covid-19 from May 1 onwards.

Director of Health Services Jose D'Sa told PTI on Tuesday that the state has placed order for five lakh vaccine doses with the Pune-based SII.

"The SII told us they are not able to provide vaccine (immediately) as they have to fulfil their commitment to the Government of India," he said.

"As and when stock is available, they will provide doses to us," he said.

The state is hoping to get vaccine doses before May 1, D'Sa said.

