Goa CM welcomes potential TMC re-entry into Goa

Earlier, CM Pramod Sawant also welcomed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party to Goa. He said even if Kejriwal wanted to contest against him, he was welcome
By Gerard de Souza
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Chief minister Pramod Sawant has welcomed reported plans of his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest the 2022 Goa assembly elections. He said an increase in the number of contenders did not perturb the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Let everyone come; everyone loves Goa,” Sawant said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sawant also welcomed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party to Goa. He said even if Kejriwal wanted to contest against him, he was welcome.

Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro was rumoured to have been planning to leave the party and join the TMC. Faleiro has dismissed the rumours. “Lot of people are doing surveys. They are meeting all the leaders,” Faleiro said.

The TMC unsuccessfully contested the 2012 Goa assembly elections under former chief minister Wilfred de Souza’s leadership.

The party has been planning to expand its base since it returned to power for a third time this year in West Bengal.

