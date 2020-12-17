e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Goa Congress chief resigns after party’s rout in zila parishad polls

Goa Congress chief resigns after party’s rout in zila parishad polls

Congress won just four of the 37 seats it contested. The ruling BJP swept the polls, winning 33 out of 49 seats

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 08:26 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT file)
         

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar has stepped down from the post taking the responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the zila parishad elections, people familiar with the development said.

A Congress functionary said he has been asked to continue on the post till his replacement is named. Chodankar, 53, was appointed the Goa Congress chief in April 2018, replacing veteran leader Shantaram Naik.

In the just concluded zila parishad elections, the Congress faced a near-rout, winning just four of the 37 seats it contested. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, winning 33 out of 49 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also opened its score, winning one seat. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won three seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one and independents seven.

Since the results were declared, Chodankar had come under fire from his Congress colleagues for the poor show in the polls that were billed as semi-final before the assembly elections in 2022.

Congress party’s Lok Sabha member from South Goa, Francisco Sardinha, claimed that no senior leader was consulted regarding the selection of candidates.

Former Goa Congress president Ravi Naik also blamed Chodankar for the debacle and demanded his resignation from the post.

Chodankar had earlier offered his resignation soon after the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to share accountability with Rahul Gandhi who had stepped down as the Congress president.

Meanwhile, the name of Congress legislature party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat as the new state unit president is doing the rounds. A Congress functionary said if Kamat is appointed as the state unit chief, Curtorim legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco could replace him as the CLP leader.

tags
top news
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In