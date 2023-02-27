Goa government launches scheme ‘Nayi Pahal’ to promote young writers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySaptarshi Das
Feb 27, 2023 09:42 AM IST

The book should not contain any contents against the nation, national policies, national leaders or hurting the sentiments of any religion, caste, creed,” the regulations stated

In order to promote and sponsor young writers, the Goa government is planning to launch a new scheme ‘Nayi Pahal’.

A committee will scrutinize the applications and further shortlist the top 60 writers under the scheme. (Representative file image)

A committee formed by Raj Bhavan, Goa will scrutinize the applications and further shortlist the top 60 writers under the scheme.

Over seven genres ranging from fiction, non-fiction, poems, biography, autobiography, travelogue anthology, among others can be chosen by the writers.

However, there is a limitation to the languages in which the book can be written and that includes Hindi, Sanskrit, Konkani and Marathi while adding, “In the scheme, it is proposed to publish 25 Konkani books, 25, Marathi books, besides 10 books in Hindi and Sanskrit.”

“The book should not contain any contents against the nation, national policies, national leaders or hurting the sentiments of any religion, caste, creed,” the regulations set for the scheme by the Goa government stated.

The last day to send the applications for the ‘Nayi Pahal’ is March 10, 2023.

