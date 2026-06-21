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Goa 'illegal' iron ore mining case: ED attaches assets worth over 1,000 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets exceeding ₹1,023 crore in a Goa illegal mining case involving Salgaocar Groups. 

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 12:35 pm IST
PTI |
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The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday said it has attached assets worth more than 1,023 crore, including properties located in Singapore, in an alleged illegal iron ore mining case in Goa.

The money laundering investigation stems from a FIR of the Goa Police CID. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A provisional order has been issued on June 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter pertaining to large-scale illegal iron ore mining by the Salgaocar Groups and associates (AVS Group), the central agency said in a statement.

The attached assets include 99 immovable properties located in India ( 459.10 crore), 31 immovable properties in Singapore ( 471.32 crore) and equity shares in Indian companies ( 93.42 crore) held in the names the Estate of Late Anil Salgaocar (through its administrator Lakshmi Anil Salgaocar), Salgaocar Mining Industries, Shantilal Khushaldas & Brothers, S Kantilal & Co., Salitho Ores, Vertex Newton Projects. and Subarnarekha Port, according to the ED.

The "illegally" mined ore was exported at "grossly undervalued" prices to shell entities (special purpose vehicles) incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, which acted as mere paper intermediaries and resold the ore to China, generating further offshore trade profits of 2,744.89 crore.

Also Read: ED raids 10 locations in Kerala's Kochi in human organ trade case

The total proceeds of crime are calculated at 5,237.84 crore, as per the agency.

"These funds were layered through BVI and Singapore-based SPVs, utilised to acquire substantial movable and immovable assets abroad, and partly routed back into India in the guise of share capital," the ED alleged.

 
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