Goa, Karnataka pick up pieces as rain begins to abate

After incessant rainfall for two consecutive days,residents of Goa and parts of Karnataka and Telangana heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday as the intensity of rain has started to recede, even as power supply remained disrupted in several areas.

Heavy rainfall across the western coastal region, including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, has so far claimed the lives of 140 people and displaced at least 150,000.

According to data shared by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, nine people have died and three are missing in Karnataka so far, with torrential rains battering several parts of coastal, Malnad and north interior region of the state, causing flood like situation and landslides.

A total of 31,360 people have been evacuated from low lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps that have been opened by the government, it added.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa spoke to deputy commissioners of the affected districts early on Saturday, and is likely to visit the flood affected border districts of Belagavi in north Karnataka on Sunday.

Revenue minister R Ashoka, who visited affected areas in Hassan district, said deputy commissioners have been directed to provide compensation under the NDRF funds. A sum of ₹5 lakh will be paid as compensation to those who lost their houses, and an initial payment of ₹10,000 will be provided as a temporary relief, he added.

Rain affected Goa and Karnataka have sought immediate central assistance of ₹500 crore and ₹1,000 crore respectively, for relief and rehabilitation works.

In Goa, chief minister Pramod Sawant visited the flood-affected areas and assured compensation within 15 days. Goa suffered its worst floods in decades, and the monsoons have caused “widespread damage” in the region but no casualties, he added.

According to official estimates, more than 1,000 houses have been damaged by the floods in Goa, while several hundred people have been rendered homeless.

Northern Karnataka and Goa last witnessed such heavy floods earlier in 1982, said officials.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD), meanwhile, said that rainfall intensity along the west coast is expected to decrease over the next 24 hours. “Further reduction in rainfall intensity is very likely along the west coast, including Konkan, Goa and adjoining interior Maharashtra, during the next 24 hours,” it said.

Rainfall activity will increase over the north Indian plains and hills from July 25, the weather department added.

As flood waters have started receding, the rain-battered regions have also intensified operations to prevent water borne diseases.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar instructed health officials to take all precautions to prevent the outbreak of any disease in the flood-hit regions.

In Goa, too, CM has instructed district officials to spray disinfectants in villages to prevent spread of water borne diseases. “The second wave of Covid is not over yet. Ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres,” Sudhakar told the officials.

With agency inputs