Goa launches mobile app to book its iconic motorcycle taxis: Govt

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched the Majhe Driver App for Goa’s motorcycle taxis, in collaboration with the Goa Motorcycle Taxi-Riders Association, a move which will help them supplement their income with business received via a locally developed app.

Goa is one of the few states in the country to have legally operating motorcycle taxis. (Representative Image/iStock)

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“The purpose of the app is to help the commuter connect with the taxi rider and book a ride before he arrives at the destination. Beyond that there will be no commission charged by the app,” CM said.

Goa is one of the few states in the country to have legally operating motorcycle taxis. The state legalised these services via an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act in 1981 giving legitimacy to various informal services that existed since the Portuguese era. The operators are known as pilots borrowed from the Portuguese piloto, which means ‘driver’.

CM said whether to join the app or not is entirely up to the pilots, adding that motorcycle taxi pilots have been facing a bleak future with low earnings and dwindling rural routes.

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The app, developed by Graceful Goa Superapp Pvt. Ltd. and the Directorate of Transport, aims to strengthen last-mile connectivity services while enabling motorcycle taxi riders to leverage technology for improved service delivery and business opportunities.

According to the developers, the app will enable commuters to book motorcycle taxis conveniently from anywhere in Goa.

“Designed to modernise and enhance motorcycle taxi operations, the platform was developed to improve accessibility, expand customer reach and provide riders with greater opportunities to secure trips beyond traditional taxi stands. The initiative is intended to strengthen the reach of motorcycle taxi riders, improve access to customers and support their business activities through a digital booking platform. The collaboration also envisages future support for the transition from conventional motorcycles to electric two-wheelers, promoting more sustainable mobility solutions,” said the director of Graceful Goa Superapp Pvt. Ltd. Rebekah Lobo said.

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There are around 2500 to 3000 active motorcycle pilots in Goa, down from around 8,000-10,000 at the turn of the century.

Sawant also announced a 50% subsidy for existing motorcycle pilots to purchase e-bikes and shift to electricity.