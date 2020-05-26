e-paper
Goa may issue separate SOP for travellers from Maharashtra: CM Pramod Sawant

The comment came after 11 people, who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday on the Rajdhani Express, reported positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 15:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant(PTI file photo)
         

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant indicated on Tuesday the government will issue separate guidelines for people arriving in the state from Maharashtra, which has the maximum number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

“We are thinking of bringing in a different set of SOP for people who will be coming from Maharashtra as 90% of the [Covid-19] patients in Goa are from Maharashtra,” Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The comment came after 11 people, who arrived from Mumbai on Saturday on the Rajdhani Express, reported positive for Covid-19.

Goa has so far registered 67 cases of the coronavirus disease, all of whom arrived in the state within the last two weeks after inter-state travel restrictions were eased. Out of the 67 patients, 19 have recovered.

Another person tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. The patient travelled with another person who came to Goa and tested positive two days ago.

Vishwajit Rane, Goa’s health minister, had said on Sunday that he will request the chief minister to implement stringent measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“In view of upsurge of cases in the state via railways, roadways and others, I will be meeting the Hon’ble Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant to brief him on the present status in order to curb the rising cases. We will be requesting Hon’ble CM to implement stringent measures (sic),” Rane had tweeted on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

