Goa municipal election results 2021: What we know so far

Counting of votes for the elections to six municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of the City of Panjim (CCP), 22 panchayat wards and one zilla panchayat are currently underway in Goa. The polls were conducted on these seats on Saturday in which 310,000 voters participated, according to the state election commission. The Corporation of the City of Panjim recorded 70.19 per cent voter turnout, which was the lowest among all the corporations that went to the polls. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Pernem Municipal Council at 91.02 per cent.

The state election commission issued a standard operation procedure (SOP) to be followed during the counting process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what we know about the election results so far:

1. Five candidates, one in Aalpoi and four in panchayats, have been declared winners unopposed.

2. The Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji. The panel was led by newly-inducted Atanasio Monserrate, who joined the BJP in 2019 along with nine other Congress legislators. Although the municipal elections in Goa are not held along party lines, the respective local MLA fields a ‘panel’ of candidates that they publicly acknowledge of backing them. CCP has the highest number of candidates at 95 and 48 candidates are in the fray from Curchorem, 37 in Pernem, 31 at Canacona and 23 at Valpoi.

3. Panaji MLA Monserrate’s son Rohit Monserrate won from Ward No 3 in the City of Panaji polls.

4. Independent candidate Edwin (Cipru) Cardozo has been declared the winner in the Navelim zilla parishad by-poll. He was leading in the seat since the commencement of the voting process.

5. A BJP-backed panel swept the Canacona municipal elections.

6. Videsh Dessai, who is the brother-in-law of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, won the Cuncolim Municipal Council elections in Ward No 14.

7. The BJP-backed panel has also won in the Bicholim municipal polls.