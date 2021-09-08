Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goa Police bust gang that ran fake call centre, duped US citizens
india news

Goa Police bust gang that ran fake call centre, duped US citizens

Thirteen persons, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested and equipment such as computers, laptops and other devices seized during a raid held by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Police with the gang in Goa on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The Goa Police on Wednesday busted a network of scammers who operated out of a call centre and duped American citizens into parting with their money by impersonating US government officials.

Thirteen persons, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested and equipment such as computers, laptops and other devices seized during a raid held by the Crime Branch of the Goa Police.

According to the police, the gang had taken over a hotel -- Hotel Eden in Morjim a coastal village in North Goa -- and was operating a call centre from there.

Also Read | Goa mining firms’ pleas for extension of leases dismissed by SC

“They were defrauding American nationals by impersonating US government agents and telling them that their Social Security Numbers (SSN) were going to be blocked as they were found in a criminal investigation. The victims were then coerced to settle the matter by paying fines in the form of cash vouchers which were then converted to Bitcoin and used by the fraudsters,” Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobit Saksena told reporters.

RELATED STORIES

“The accused are mainly from Gujarat and Mumbai who had taken the premises on rent and had started operating recently,” he added.

“Further technical and forensic investigations are ongoing,” Saksena said.

The scam, known as the technical support scam, lures victims, often senior citizens. According to the New York Times, Americans have cumulatively lost upwards of USD 14 million via such scams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT NxT to begin from Sept 9; Abhinav Bindra, Sonakshi Sinha among speakers

News updates from HT: SpiceJet pilots derostered for landing before touchdown

Not feasible to pass general order on door-to-door vaccination: Supreme Court

Uttarakhand: NTCA seeks report on illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP