Goa Assembly Election / Goa polls: 2 former BJP ministers on AAP's first list of nominees
goa assembly election

Goa polls: 2 former BJP ministers on AAP’s first list of nominees

The AAP, which also contested the 2017 assembly elections but failed to win any seats, has announced it will most likely contest the 2022 polls on its own
AAP leader Atishi announced the first list of the party’s candidates for the Goa polls. (HT PHOTO/File)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 03:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PANAJI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Friday announced the first list of the party’s 10 candidates, including former ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik, for the Goa assembly elections.

Saldanha and Naik have been given tickets to contest from Cortalim and Shiroda. Two more former BJP members Vishwajit K Rane, who will contest from Poriem that veteran Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane currently represents, and Satyavijay Naik are also on the list. Satyavijay Naik has been nominated for the Valpoi seat. Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane currently represents Valpoi.

Former Congress leader Pratima Coutinho (Navelim), Venzy Viegas (Benaulim), Amit Palekar (Santa Cruz), Premanand Nanoskar (Dabolim), Abhijeet Dessai (Sanguem), and Domnic Gaunkar (Raia) have also been nominated.

The AAP has announced it will most likely contest the polls on its own. It also contested the 2017 assembly elections but failed to win any seats. AAP candidates lost theirs deposit in 38 of the 39 seats they contested.

Polls to the 40-member Goa assembly are due this year.

