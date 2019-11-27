Goa schools to have mandatory water breaks

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:10 IST

Taking a cue from south Indian states, the education department in Goa has decided to enforce water breaks in schools to ensure students are adequately hydrated.

In a circular sent to all schools, deputy director of education Shailesh Sinai Zingade has mandated that there shall be two compulsory water breaks of two minutes each every day.

“It has been observed that students in school do not drink sufficient water which results in dehydration which in turn may have long-lasting effects on their health,” Zingade said.

“In every school, there shall be water breaks of two minutes each after the second period and sixth period indicated by ringing a short bell,” he said.

All government, government-aided, unaided primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and special schools will have to follow the water break rule with immediate effect.

There are around 270,000 students enrolled in schools in Goa from the primary to the higher secondary level who will be covered under this circular.

The concept of water breaks was introduced first in Kerala and later other south Indian states followed suit including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.