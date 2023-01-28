Goa seeks early Supreme Court hearing on river water dispute with Karnataka

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said his government has sought an early hearing by the Supreme Court in the Mhadei river sharing issue involving Karnataka. “We have asked for an early hearing by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the Mhadei matter. We will continue to fight for every drop of water that rightfully belongs to Goa. The DPR of Karnataka has also not received the necessary Environment clearances”, the chief minister tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I assure the people of Goa that my Government will protect Goa’s interests", he added. On January 20, the Goa assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to ‘vehemently object’ to any ‘attempt of out-of-basin diversion of water from the Mhadei river basin’.ALSO READ: Mhadei project: Goa CM calls for revoking K’taka permit

Goa and Karnataka have been at loggerheads over the Mahadayi river water. In 2018, the interstate tribunal had granted Karnataka a total of 13.42 thousand million cubic feet of water against a total of their claim of 36.558 thousand million cubic feet. Both Goa and Karnataka had challenged the decision. Goa has been opposing a diversion of waters of the river which originates in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. The river then takes a detour around Maharashtra before entering Goa as Mandovi. The coastal state has moved the Supreme Court arguing that the river water should not be diverted by Karnataka. The Centre recently approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams.(With PTI inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON