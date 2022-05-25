Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa thieves steal 21.5 lakh from man's house, leave behind strange message

Published on May 25, 2022 06:08 PM IST
PTI |

In an unusual theft, unidentified persons broke into a bungalow, decamped with valuables worth over 20 lakh and left behind an "I love you" message for the house owner in Margao town of South Goa, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident came to light when the house owner, Asib Xec, returned home after a two-day holiday on Tuesday and found that his bungalow had been burgled, an official from Margao police station. 

The thieves allegedly decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth 20 lakh and 1.5 lakh cash, he said. “The owner was surprised to find that the thieves had written 'I love you' using a marker on the screen of the television,” the official said. 

A formal complaint was lodged with the Margao police on Tuesday, following which a case of housebreaking and theft was registered against unidentified accused, inspector Sachin Narvekar said. 

Topics
robbery
