Goa to reopen casinos, night clubs next week: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa will further relax the Covid-19 curfew and allow the reopening of casinos, spas, nightclubs and other tourism avenues from Monday onwards, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday, but said they will open only for those who are fully vaccinated or those who have tested negative for the viral infection.

A detailed order is expected to be issued by the administration later.

“Casinos can open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity,” Sawant said.

The decision follows a recommendation by the State Expert Committee consisting of doctors and experts in the field, who said that it would be safe to reopen casinos and other closed spaces with a limited capacity and with strict protocols being followed.

“The economy needs to be revived, it should start. It is not just the casino industry, but the hotel industry too. Tourism related activities need to start,” Sawant said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister while interacting with state leaders and healthcare workers called for resumption in tourism activity now that the state has given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 11.66 lakh people for a population of 15.5 lakh.

The Chief Minister also announced that 42% of the state is fully vaccinated with both doses and that the target has been set for completing the second dose for most of the population.

“Our target of vaccinating 11.66 lakh people with the first dose has been completed. We have administered 102% of the initial target with the first dose. We have also completed vaccinating around 5-lakh people which is around 42% of our target with both doses,” Sawant said.