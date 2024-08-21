 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 21, 2024, is 30.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.28 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 30.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.28 °C and 31.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 22, 2024 29.5 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 28.31 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 25.86 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 25.0 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 24.85 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 27, 2024 25.18 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 27.35 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on August 21, 2024
Goa weather update on August 21, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On