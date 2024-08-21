Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.28 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on August 21, 2024, is 30.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.28 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.31 °C and 30.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.28 °C and 31.25 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|29.5 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|28.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|25.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.85 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
