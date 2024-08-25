 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.07 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024

Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on August 25, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on August 25, 2024, is 26.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.07 °C and 26.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.75 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 82%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 26, 2024 27.32 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 27, 2024 27.27 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 28, 2024 27.6 °C Moderate rain
August 29, 2024 26.93 °C Moderate rain
August 30, 2024 24.96 °C Moderate rain
August 31, 2024 24.03 °C Moderate rain
September 1, 2024 24.46 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.25 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.9 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.27 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 25.95 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.23 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on August 25, 2024
