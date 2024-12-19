Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.14 °C and 29.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Goa today stands at 86.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 20, 2024 29.47 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 28.88 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.99 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 27.98 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 28.62 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 29.92 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 30.58 Scattered clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.99 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.46 °C Broken clouds Chennai 25.97 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.6 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.97 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.13 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.72 °C Sky is clear

