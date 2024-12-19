Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on December 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on December 19, 2024, is 29.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.14 °C and 29.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 86.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Goa weather update on December 19, 2024
Goa weather update on December 19, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202429.47Overcast clouds
December 21, 202428.88Overcast clouds
December 22, 202428.99Broken clouds
December 23, 202427.98Broken clouds
December 24, 202428.62Broken clouds
December 25, 202429.92Scattered clouds
December 26, 202430.58Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On