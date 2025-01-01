Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.6 °C, check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 1, 2025, is 30.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.6 °C and 35.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Goa weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.33 °C and 36.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.6 °C and 35.64 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 2, 2025 30.04 Overcast clouds January 3, 2025 33.55 Few clouds January 4, 2025 33.56 Few clouds January 5, 2025 33.67 Broken clouds January 6, 2025 34.15 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 32.91 Broken clouds January 8, 2025 32.51 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.24 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 15.99 °C Few clouds



