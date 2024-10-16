Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.82 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 30.18 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 30.37 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 29.51 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 27.22 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 25.71 °C Light rain October 22, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 30.07 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Goa today, on October 16, 2024, is 26.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.82 °C and 26.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.56 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024

