Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.82 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
Oct 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on October 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on October 16, 2024, is 26.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.82 °C and 26.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.56 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.56 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 17, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|30.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 19, 2024
|29.51 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|27.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 21, 2024
|25.71 °C
|Light rain
|October 22, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 23, 2024
|30.07 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.82 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024
SHARE
Copy