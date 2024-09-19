Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 29.04 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 29.82 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 29.24 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.16 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 24.14 °C Heavy intensity rain September 25, 2024 23.75 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 23.56 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Goa today, on September 19, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 29.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024

