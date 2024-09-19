Menu Explore
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on September 19, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.3 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 29.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 20, 2024 29.04 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 29.82 °C Broken clouds
September 22, 2024 29.24 °C Light rain
September 23, 2024 26.16 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 24.14 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 25, 2024 23.75 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 23.56 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on September 19, 2024
Goa weather update on September 19, 2024

