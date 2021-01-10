GoAir sacks senior pilot over derogatory comment on PM Narendra Modi

GoAir airline terminated the services of one of its senior pilots on Friday, a day after he allegedly used abusive language in his tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pilot, however, locked his twitter profile and deleted the tweet later.

The pilot in question is an Indian Air Force veteran and who served in the IAF for 25 years. He was previously also employed by Air Costa, which suspended operations in 2017. After leaving the IAF, he worked with Invision Air, an airline run by a Maharashtra based business group, as a captain between April 2010 and September 2015. After this, he served in Air Costa as a captain from October 2015 till December 2016 before joining GoAir in March 2017.

The airline confirmed that it had terminated the services of the captain with immediate effect.

"GoAir has zero tolerance policy and it is mandatory for all GoAir employees to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour. The airline does not associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or an employee," the airline spokesperson said.

The alleged abusive tweet was however immediately deleted.