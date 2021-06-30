Goan man accused of killing Irish girl Danielle denied bail

A Goa court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Vikat Bhagat, accused of murdering Irish traveller Danielle McLaughlin after befriending her during her holidays in 2017.

Bhagat, who was 24 at the time of murder, cited slow pace of trial in the case, which has been delayed further due to the pandemic, to seek bail. The trial is set to resume on July 14, but is expected to face further delays.

Advocate Vikram Varma, who is representing the family of the victim, said the bail plea was firmly opposed by the family and the prosecution.

Danielle’s mother Andrea Brannigan had earlier said that if allowed to walk out on bail, Bhagat may disappear making her wait for justice even longer.

“I was so anxious and scared he would get bail today. I have been waiting for justice since the 14th of March 2017, even though I was promised it would be fast tracked. It is causing me great anxiety and worry,” Brannigan said.

McLaughlin, 28, who hailed from Donegal in Northwest Ireland, visited Goa in 2017 with a friend and celebrated Holi in coastal Canacona village, known for its popular beach Palolem. She was befriended by Bhagat during the trip and murdered on March 14 after the two spent an evening together. Danielle was reportedly attacked with a stone and was found lying in a pool of blood without clothes with injuries to her head and face.

A post-mortem concluded that McLaughlin died due to brain damage and constriction of the neck.