Goa's entire eligible population to be fully vaccinated by Oct end: CM Sawant

Goa would become the first state in the country to achieve the target of fully vaccinating its entire eligible population by October 31, chief minister Pramod Sawant expressed confidence on Saturday.

He was speaking while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his interaction with healthcare workers and vaccination beneficiaries in Goa via video link to mark the first dose vaccination to the entire eligible population in the state.

"By October 31, Goa would be the first state in the country to completely vaccinate the eligible population with the second dose. We have completed 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose and also administered the second dose to 42 per cent eligible population so far," he said.

Sawant said that the state's vaccine wastage is just six per cent, which is one of its achievements.

The vaccination drive was accelerated through Tika Utsav initiatives, which were taken to all the villages across the state, he said, adding that on PM Modi's 71st birthday celebrated on Friday, Goa achieved "record break" vaccination.

He said that in the ongoing eight-day Tika Utsav 3.2, local panchayat members, MLAs and ministers have been roped in. "We have also involved religious leaders and influential persons to urge people to participate in the vaccination programme," he added.

