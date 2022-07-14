Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, other items put under Customs’ controlled delivery regulation: Check list

The regulations state a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.
A gold industry expert said the regulations were brought in as gold imports were rising and there were chances of an increase in smuggling activities.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The customs department on Thursday issued controlled delivery regulations, authorising officers to track suspicious consignments of items, including gold and drugs among others.

A government official told news agency PTI that the move is aimed at checking smuggling and tracing the real culprits. The department also issued a list of items under the controlled delivery regulations.

The items are as follows:

> Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

> Gold

> Silver in all forms

> Precious and semi-precious stones

> Liquor

> Currency

> Cigarettes, tobacco

> Wildlife products and antiques

The regulations state a customs officer can install tracking devices to monitor the movement of suspected consignments.

A gold industry expert told PTI the above regulation (tracking devices) could be applied to any movement by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) or other agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The expert added the regulations were brought in as gold imports were rising and there were chances of an increase in smuggling activities.

(With PTI inputs)

