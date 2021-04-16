Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC quashes police FIRs against ED officials

The Kerala high court on Friday quashed two cases filed against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials by the state police alleging that they were forcing the two main accused in gold smuggling case to implicate chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some of his Cabinet colleagues.

The first information reports (FIRs) were filed against the ED in March on the basis of the reported claims of main accused in the smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, and her accomplice Sandeep Nair, that they were being pressured to take the name of CM and others.

The ED had moved the court, saying FIRs were filed with “ulterior motives to derail statutory investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act related to the smuggling of large quantities of the gold to the country.”

Quashing the FIRs, the court held that police should have approached the special PMLA court, which is looking at the cases related to the money trail in the gold smuggling case.

A single judge bench of justice VG Arun also directed the crime branch to submit all information in the matter to the PMLA court in a sealed cover.

Opposition parties have welcomed the high court verdict. “CM Pinarayi Vijayan can’t get away by sacrificing some of his officials. He can’t intimidate central agencies like this,” said minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennitahala also lauded the verdict. The ruling CPI(M) said the government will take a decision after examining the verdict in detail.

Last month, the Customs department filed an affidavit in Kerala high court, quoting Swapna Suresh’s statement under Section 164 of the IPC wherein she alleged that the CM, three of his ministers and the Speaker were aware of smuggling activities through the UAE consulate. Later, the attorney general had sent a show cause notice to the customs commissioner, asking him to explain why contempt proceedings were not initiated against him.

The gold smuggling case surfaced in July last year after 30 kilograms of gold was seized from a consignment through diplomatic baggage of the UAE consulate in the state capital. Later, many, including CM’s principal secretary M Sivasankar and a senior IAS officer, were arrested for their role in helping the accused. Three main accused, including Swapna Suresh, were detained under COFEPOSA (conservation of foreign exchange and prevention of smuggling activities act). The case is being investigated by the ED, Customs department, and the National Investigation Agency as well.