‘Shouldn’t we praise Delhi Police?': Rijiju says no one harmed during protest

Union minister Kiren Rijiju squarely denied allegations of any police brutality against students in the recently-concluded student protests against the NEET-UG paper leak in Delhi. He referred to the July 20 Parliament march led by protesting students in Delhi and said that cops should be praised for handling everything “so peacefully”.

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House. (ANI)

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He also praised the Delhi Police and other authorities for managing the protests despite some “criminals” joining the agitation under the guise of being students.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Rijiju was asked about allegations of guns being fired during protests. To this, Rijiju said: “Kahan goli chali hai? (where were shots fired?. Not one person died or broke their bone or got seriously injured.")

The union minister further claimed that several people tried to incite violence and yet no one died, and heaped praise on Delhi Police for controlling the situation.

“So many criminals infiltrated under the guise of students. Furthermore, more than half the people—whether from the Aam Aadmi Party, the dafli-playing agitators, the Bhim Army, or the Samajwadi Party—came and incited others to violence; yet, not a single casualty occurred,” Rijiju said, further adding the similar protests during Congress era used to result in many deaths.

‘Not one lathi used’

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{{^usCountry}} The union minister and BJP MP also claimed that “not one” lathi was used during the protest and that it was only when protesters began a march towards the Parliament that cops tried to stop them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union minister and BJP MP also claimed that “not one” lathi was used during the protest and that it was only when protesters began a march towards the Parliament that cops tried to stop them. {{/usCountry}}

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“There were no deaths, right? So shouldn't we praise cops? Police is also there for our protection. They managed everything so peacefully and yet we are criticising them. This is not right,” Rijiju said.

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A huge row had erupted last month after student protesters clashed with cops during the July 20 protest march to Parliament called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike then.

Visuals from the day of the protest also showed cops lathi-charging students and allegations of pellet-gun use had also emerged.

Were pellet guns used?

Several media reports and Opposition leaders, including LoP Rahul Gandhi, alleged the use of pellet guns during the Delhi protest. As reported by HT last month, at least a dozen personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were issued pellet guns on the morning of July 20 to handle student protesters.

However, the controversial arms were withdrawn after claims of them being used on agitators surfaced, officials aware of RAF’s internal inquiry had said.

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Even though Rijiju claims that no one was seriously injured during the police action, five people had said that they were hit with pellets on the day of the Parliament march.

Besides, students regularly alleged the use of tear gas during the protest, including on July 25, the day the CJP-led protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

Parliament uproar over police action

One recurring issue being raised by the Opposition during the monsoon session of the Parliament is the alleged police brutality during the Delhi protest.

The Opposition, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has been staging protests and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged use of lathis, tear gas, shock batons and pellet guns against protesters.

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Also Read: ‘Faced tear gas, then tasted joy of victory': How protesters celebrated Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Rahul Gandhi had even brought before the public a student who reportedly suffered injuries to his eye. Government has said no pellet gun has been used. Haven't they said it? See this, this is a pellet gun… his eye has been damaged, he has lost his vision,” Rahul said, while showing the wounds on the youth's body.

On Monday, some Opposition leaders alleged that questions raised by parliamentarians are routinely being disallowed or left unanswered.