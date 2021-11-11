Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur; no injuries reported
india news

Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur; no injuries reported

The train was on its way to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar (Mughalsarai) from Sultanpur. It derailed as it crossed the Srikrishnanagar railway station around 7:57am
At least 20 wagons of an empty goods train derailed along the Jaunpur-Sultanpur railway track near Ghatampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur on Thursday. (By arrangement)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 04:34 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

At least 20 wagons of an empty goods train derailed along the Jaunpur-Sultanpur railway track near Ghatampur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badlapur on Thursday and disrupted railway traffic, officials said.

The train was on its way to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar (Mughalsarai) from Sultanpur. It derailed as it crossed the Srikrishnanagar railway station around 7:57am.

Railway officials and a police team immediately rushed to the accident scene to find out the cause of the derailment and to ensure the resumption of railway traffic. The driver, his team, and the guard of the train managed to escape unhurt.

A railway official said that the efforts were to clear the track for the resumption of the traffic on it.

Additional railway divisional manager (Varanasi) Ravi Chaturvedi said that some trains were diverted to other routes. He added that the work to clear the track was going on at a war-footing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tripura reports highest number of dengue cases in five years

'Unconditional apology or…': Fadnavis wife sends legal notice to Nawab Malik

Complaint filed against Kangana for 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

BJP’s performance in bye-elections prompted govt to restore MPLADS: Congress MP
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP