Google doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing

Celebrating India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon on Wednesday, Google released a new doodle on Thursday depicting the rover module sitting on the south pole of an animated moon who looks happy.

The landing of the Chandrayaan-3 took place on Wednesday evening.(Google)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The animated doodle features the Vikram lander circulating the moon and subsequently, landing on its south pole. The Pragyan rover then comes out of it and starts exploring the lunar surface while the Moon is shown delighted and happy at the achievement.

In its congratulatory message, Google said that the lunar landings are no easy feat and only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the moon — but no country has made it to the southern pole region before now.

"You'll catch us smiling every time we open the Google homepage today ☺ Here's celebrating the historic feat by @isro 's #Chandrayaan3 and the first landing on the moon's south pole, with this #GoogleDoodle 🌕," Google India posted on X (formerly Twitter).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The description further said how Chandrayaan-3 confirmed the prediction that there were ice deposits present on the moon's south pole, inside the shadowed craters.

"The moon’s south pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters. Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel," the description added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The description concluded by congratulating the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.

Prime minister Narendra Modi while addressing the BRICS summit on Thursday, said that the success of Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon was not limited to one country but the success of mankind.

India's ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

After scripting history, ISRO sent out a message of congratulations to the nation. "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3," posted ISRO on X

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}