Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion
india news

Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion

Gama earned many titles during his career, notably the Indian versions of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927).
The Great Gama: Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, commonly known as Rustam-e-Hind, was widely considered one of best wrestlers of all time.(Google)
Published on May 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is celebrating the accomplishments of Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, an Indian wrestler of the early 20th century famously known as ‘The Great Gama’. Created by artist Vrinda Zaveri, the Google Doodle also celebrates the wrestler's impact and representation he brought to Indian culture.

Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt was widely considered one of the best wrestlers of all time and earned the name ‘The Great Gama’ after he remained undefeated throughout his international matches.

Born in Jabbowal village of Punjab's Amritsar district, Gama earned many titles during his career, including the Indian versions of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927). 

Gama Pehlwan has been a household name in India for decades, often used while making a remark on a person's strength. When Gama Pehlwan was 10, his workout routine included 500 lunges and 500 pushups at only 10 years old, according to the Google Doodle blog.

He picked up wrestling after he turned 15 and immediately grabbed headlines in Indian newspapers praising Gama as a national hero and world champion. The wrestling champion, a Kashmiri Muslim himself, is also considered a hero for saving the lives of many Hindus during the partition of India in 1947 which saw the worst communal riots post-independence.

RELATED STORIES

Gama Pehlwan spent the rest of his days until his death in 1960 in Lahore, which became a part of Pakistan after the partition.

The Prince of Wales even presented Gama Pehlwan with a silver mace during his visit to India to honour the great wrestler. 

“Gama’s legacy continues to inspire modern day fighters. Even Bruce Lee is a known admirer and incorporates aspects of Gama's conditioning into his own training routine!” Google Doodle blog said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
google doodle
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP